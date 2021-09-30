Erdogan angry Biden ignore him so he is lashing on saying McGurk ‘virtually director of PKK’, says President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Brett McGurk, White House coordinator for the Middle East, was almost like a “director” of terrorist groups in Syria, daily Milliyet reported on Thursday.

The former special U.S. envoy to Syria “walks arm in arm with terror groups” and is “a supporter of terrorism”, Erdoğan told reporters on his way back from Russia.

“This man virtually does dispatch and administration for terrorist organisations,” Erdoğan said.

During his time as special envoy, McGurk worked closely with the majority-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a collection of forces who were the main boots on the ground for the U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State (ISIS). He resigned when former U.S. President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from Syria in 2019, and was appointed to the National Security Council by his successor Joe Biden in January.

Turkey considers the SDF to be the Syrian arm of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has fought for Kurdish autonomy for four decades on Turkish soil. The United States also designates the PKK a terrorist group.

Erdoğan called on the United States to leave Syria completely, and said Turkey remained committed to every decision agreed with Russia on Syria, Anadolu said.

According to the Turkish president, more than one million Syrians have already returned to their country. Among them, he said, 400,000 people had settled in the Idlib province, held by Turkey-backed rebel groups.

Agreements with Russia to eliminate the PKK from Syria must be fulfilled, Erdoğan told reporters, calling for increased cooperation with the country on counter-terrorism.

Turkey is in the process of acquiring more S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, a point of contention that has created great tension between the two countries, Erdoğan said.