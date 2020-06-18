EPP urges Armenian authorities to refrain from pressuring opposition

President of the European People’s Party (EPP) Donald Tusk has addressed the recent developments in Armenia on Twitter, calling on the authorities to refrain from “pressuring the opposition.”

“EPP is concerned by numerous instances of backsliding of democracy in Armenia. We call on Armenian authorities to refrain from pressuring the opposition,” he twitted.

In another tweet Tusk said EPP will promote EU-Armenia relations in the framework of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), “exercising political will” for full ratification and implementation of the agreement.