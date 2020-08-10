Entire Lebanese government to resign within hours over deadly blast, minister says

The entire Lebanese cabinet is set to resign over last week’s devastating blast at Beirut port which killed hundreds of people and injured thousands more.

The news was initially announced by the country’s health minister Hamad Hassa,n who told reporters after a cabinet meeting that Prime Minister Hassan Diab will head to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

Mr Diab is expected to address to the nation at 7:30 pm local time (5.30pm BST), his office said.

Lebanese’s beleaguered government had faced mounting pressure from angry citizens to step down after it emerged Tuesday’s explosion was caused by a fire igniting a 2,700 tonne poorly-stored stockpile of explosive ammonium nitrate that the authorities knew about.