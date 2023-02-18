Endless Corruption in Pashinyan Government, Why did “Sil Insurance” provide insurance for police cars? Pashinyan to Vahe Ghazaryan

Nikol’s classmate and police chief Ghazaryan says they purchased insurance from a SINGLE SOURCE (without tender) from the government’s favorite oligarch and MP Grzo, is that they called all others and SIL insurance gave the lowest price.

During the government session, Nikol Pashinyan announced that there is another “pseudo or non-pseudo scandalous” publication that the Ministry of Internal Affairs gave car insurance to a company of a person affiliated with the authorities.

“Mr. Ghazaryan, what happened there, what is happening?” asked Nikol Pashinyan, turning to Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan.

Vahe Ghazaryan replied that the car insurance process was implemented by the Government’s 2017 decision on purchasing from one person.

“Official inquiries were made to insurance companies by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and according to the answers received, “Sil Insurance” presented the most affordable offer,” said Vahe Ghazaryan, not denying the spread information.

