Emmanuel Macron made a big mistake inviting Nikol Pashinian, French-Armenian are Against the War Criminal to participate on March 9 in the cooperation forum.

French President Emmanuel Macron invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian to Paris on March 9 to participate in the Armenian-French cooperation forum.

Macron is not a good President. And he betrayed the French of Armenian origin by speaking a lot but doing nothing during the Artsakh War. Since then he has moved closer to Erdogan and Aliyev. He is not a friend of Armenians. The Armenians who believe him and who vote for him, are totally stupid.

Bothe men support Erdogan..

Emmanuel Macron sent a congratulatory message, published by the French Embassy in Armenia, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Armenian-French diplomatic relations. In his congratulatory message, the French President stressed that thanks to the close friendship between the French and Armenian peoples for centuries, the two countries have built a strong, diverse, and promising partnership for the future over the past three decades.

“I am pleased that our political, cultural, and economic contacts continue to be strengthened through the adoption of a roadmap for economic cooperation, the supply of vaccine doses to help Armenia in the fight against the crisis epidemic, as well as the recent establishment of the French Institute in Armenia.