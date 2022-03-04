EMMANUEL MACRON AND HIS NEW PRO-AZERBA ÏDJAN POLICY

By Armen Ghazarian,

Marcon has been developing the architecture of the new pro-Azeria policy of France and the European Union (since he has been president since January 1st) to free himself from Russia’s gas supplies.

These new guidelines aim to no longer depend on Russia, but they will have the same adverse effects since these new supply channels will be dependent on Azerbaijan (producer) and Turkey (transitional).

The first losers and sacrificed by Macron are Armenia and Artsakh since he has been giving in to all Ilham Aliyev’s desiderates for a few weeks: €2 billion in aid, official thanks from the European Union to Azerbaijan, recon France’s implied birth of Azerbaijan’s state lie about an alleged “genocide” Azerbaijanis in Khodjalou perpetrated by Armenians, the silence of France and the European Union on the attacks against the population of Artsakh, funding by France the repopulation of Azerbaijanis in the Armenian territories of the Arts akh taken and occupied by Azerbaijan…Just look at the double weights, two measures of aid and taking positions brought to Ukraine by France, and the minimal treatment during the “44-day war”.

If you ask yourself why the Armenian structures of France do not react in any way to Macron’s support of this pantheistic policy that is being done on the back of Armenia and Artsakh you will soon understand.A kind of “agriculture fair” for Armenouches must be organized by and for Macron to hide his pro-Azeria policy. He will be able to make a difference by throwing a few pieces by exhibiting Armenouches peoples with the same communal “leaders” who have been serving as a doorsteps to the French public authorities for twenty years.After Macron, he also knows the docility and servility of the Armenians. He saw that year after year, they applaud François Hollande during the CCAF diners while he was selling, in front of their eyes, weapons and satellites for military use in Bakou with the complicit silence of community structures ar menies of France. Weapons that will participate in killing and maiming thousands of Armenians during the Fall 2020 War.