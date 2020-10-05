Elton John supports Armenia and Artsakh amid “unprovoked Azeri-Turkish aggression”

English superstar singer Elton John has commented on the ongoing military aggression launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh).

“I am joining others today posting a red block because we want #PeaceForArmenians.



In May 2018, I visited this beautiful country and was overwhelmed with the kindness and humanity shown to me by the Armenian people.



Now Armenia and Artsakh are under attack from unprovoked Azeri/Turkish aggression. Civilians are being targeted and there are needless deaths on both sides.



Armenians are beautiful people and they deserve lasting peace from years of historical persecution”, Elton John said on Instagram.