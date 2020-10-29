Eldad Ben Aharon: Disunited by Genocide: How Armenia’s Relations With Israel Have Come to a Dead End

Common wisdom asserts that Jews and Armenians are natural allies, bound by a ‘covenant of fate.’ But that’s not at all how Israel sees its relations with the Republic of Armenia

Eldad Ben Aharon

The current fiery debate about Israel’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict emphasizes, among other things, the common wisdom that Jews and Armenians, as victims of genocide – the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide, embody the moral and historical imperative of the notable statement, “Never again.”

Dr. Eldad Ben Aharon is a lecturer at Leiden University and a Minerva Fellow and Associate Researcher at the Peace Research Institute Frankfurt. He is writing a book on Israeli–Turkish–American relations in the last decade of the Cold War as seen through the prism of the Armenian genocide. Twitter: @EldadBenAharon