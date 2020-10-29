Eldad Ben Aharon: Disunited by Genocide: How Armenia’s Relations With Israel Have Come to a Dead End

Common wisdom asserts that Jews and Armenians are natural allies, bound by a ‘covenant of fate.’ But that’s not at all how Israel sees its relations with the Republic of Armenia
The current fiery debate about Israel’s involvement in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict emphasizes, among other things, the common wisdom that Jews and Armenians, as victims of genocide – the Holocaust and the Armenian Genocide, embody the moral and historical imperative of the notable statement, “Never again.”
Eldad Ben Aharon
Dr. Eldad Ben Aharon is a lecturer at Leiden University and a Minerva Fellow and Associate Researcher at the Peace Research Institute Frankfurt. He is writing a book on Israeli–Turkish–American relations in the last decade of the Cold War as seen through the prism of the Armenian genocide. Twitter: @EldadBenAharon
