Eight years ago, Israel offered to sell drones to Armenia, but the Ministry of Defense refused. Zinc

After the Second Artsakh War, Armenia needs to realize the new realities: the loss of territories, new borders, a new security system. And Armenia’s security system today is completely dependent on Russia. Speaking to First News, Israeli political scientist Alexander Tsinker said that the impression is that only Russian peacekeepers provide security for Artsakh and Armenia. “There is an impression that Armenia does not have an Armed Forces, even in the parts where new borders have emerged between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“Problems are solved there; decisions are made by Russian peacekeepers, the Azeri military, as if the Armenian Armed Forces had stepped aside.” The government of Armenia, both past and present and future, must understand that Armenia is in a new political situation, և on the one hand, the whole past must be recognized, on the other hand, a new concept must be developed! On the existence of Artsakh and Armenia. Today we have to deal with it, but in Armenia and Artsakh they are completely busy with other issues. “There is an impression that neither the government nor the opposition know what to do,” said Zinker.