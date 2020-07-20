Egypt’s Lawmakers to Vote on Deploying Troops to Libya to help defend the western neighbor against Turkish aggression’

The Associated Press

Egypt’s state-run al-Ahram daily reported on Sunday that the vote in Parliament was intended to mandate el-Sissi to ‘intervene militarily in Libya to help defend the western neighbor against Turkish aggression’

Egypt’s parliament is to vote Monday to authorize the president to deploy troops to neighboring Libya if Turkey-backed forces there, allied with the U.N.-supported government in Tripoli, move to retake the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

An Egyptian intervention would further destabilize oil-rich Libya, and put two U.S. allies — Turkey and Egypt — in possible direct confrontation.