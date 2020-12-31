Egypt’s El-Sisi to Armenia President: In 2021 we will witness further expansion of our bilateral ties

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi sent a congratulatory message to Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays.

“I am full of hope that in 2021 we will witness the further expansion of our bilateral ties—in line with the spirit of our friendship and cooperation, which have marked our relations for long decades, for the benefit of our two friendly peoples,” reads, in particular, the congratulatory message of the Egyptian president.