Egyptian Solution to Armenian Problem, Military Intervention removing Pashinyan, all civil efforts have failed.

In this live broadcast, we outline that Armenia has been bleeding Artsakh is disappearing for the last two years. Armenian People have used every civilized and peaceful way to remove Turkish Agent Pashinyan from power. Without success, therefore, we outline that the Armenian Military must intervene to Arrest and Remove Turkish Agent Pashinyan; after all, they the 25 generals demanded Pashinyan resignation time to Act. The Military must defend and protect the country from the enemy within and outside.



