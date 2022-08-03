Egyptian and Greek naval forces carry out joint exercises in the Mediterranean

Greece and Egypt committed to maintaining maritime security and stability in the Mediterranean Sea

Greek frigate HS IKARIA SZEF and Egyptian frigate Al-Moez engaged in the exercises

CAIRO: Egyptian and Greek naval forces engaged in a joint exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, within the range of the Egyptian Northern Fleet.

According to the Egyptian military, the drills contributed to exchanging joint experiences with Greek naval forces, benefiting both sides to achieve common aims and maintaining maritime security and stability in the region.

The exercises included different activities that focused exchanging operational positions in the maritime theater, as well as training on homogeneous work within a joint force charged with maintaining maritime security.

Exercises also included joint protection of a vital target at sea, and the implementation of sailing formations.

An Egyptian military spokesman said that the Greek frigate HS IKARIA SZEF and Egyptian frigate Al-Moez engaged in the exercises, which come within the framework of the Egyptian Military Command to raise its levels of training and exchange experiences with the armed forces of friendly countries.