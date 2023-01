Egypt Like Armenia went through a Color Revolution supported by Turkey, But Egypt Had general SISI take Counterrevolution and remove Turkish Agent Morsi from power now Egypt is a stable and powerful country.

Armenian military Generals have to take the advantage of SISI Vist and ask SISI advice on how to do a Counterrevolution and remove Pashinyan from Power.

