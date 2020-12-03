Edmon Marukyan is the candidate for PM of ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party

Head of ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party Edmon Marukyan will be nominated a candidate for the post of the Prime Minister in case if the post remains vacant, ARMENPRESS reports secretary of the parliamentary faction of the party Gevorg Gorgisyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The 17 political parties who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have unanimously named Vazgen Manukyan as their candidate to lead the country.

“The 17 political parties, whose ranks expanded further today by forming the Homeland Salvation Council, decided to nominate Vazgen Manukyan’s candidacy,” Homeland Party leader Artur Vanetsyan told reporters.

Vazgen Manukyan served as the first Prime Minister of Armenia from 1990 to 1991 under President Levon-Ter Petrosyan. He then served briefly as Defense Minister.