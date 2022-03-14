fbpx

Edmon Marukyan: from Backdoor promoting Pashinyan into new official Pashinyan mouthpiece Ambassador

Edmon Marukyan from Backdoor promoting Pashinyan into new official Pashinyan mouthpiece Ambassador
New Pashinyan Erdogan likes a strategy to destroy the opposition turn them into slave-soldiers by handing them a new position.


Edmon Marukyan, running from one TV station to another TV Station promoting Pashinyan has pied of appointed the Armenian foreign policy, taking over the status of the Ambassador with Special Instructions. would this surprise Anyone in Armenia?

I do not think so. I do not think there was any political Person in Armenian who defended Pashinyan wrongdoing than Marukyan. Pashinyan would not be in Power without Edmon’s help.
This is a new Pashinyan Erdogan-like strategy to destroy the opposition turn them into slave soldiers. he will appoint all the one-man political Parties leaders to a new position,

