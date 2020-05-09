Edmon Marukyan: For those who thought the Pashinyan is the leader of the revolution, it turned out that he was just a party leader,

Opposition Bright Armenia party head speaks out after brawl in Armenian parliament.

For those who thought the PM is the leader of the revolution, it turned out that he was just a party leader, said Bright Armenia party head Edmon Marukyan during the live on Facebook.

“And I would like to thank my supporters, many callers, those who expressed their support in letters, as well as the voters of Bright Armenia for their support and trust in us,” said Edmon Marukyan.

According to him, 80,000 people were not given ‘to the provocations’.

“I also want to express my condolences to the voters who believed in the leader of the revolution, who turned out to be only the leader of the party, “Edmon Marukyan said.

As reported earlier, the situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.

Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.

The situation in the Armenian parliament heated up during the speech of Edmon Marukyan, chair of the opposition Bright Armenia party, and the fists were raised. The fight occurred between him and My Step ruling bloc MP Sasun Mikaelyan.

Later, the Bright Armenia party left the session in protest. Marukyan noted that both they and the My Step MPs are responsible for the current incident.

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan, in turn, noted that what happened in parliament is their biggest defeat since the revolution. He noted that all this is connected with the law on the confiscation of illegal property and various criminal cases.