Edgar Ghazaryan met the second and third presidents of RA, the first president refused to accept him 3 times

We learned that Edgar Ghazaryan, the leader of the “Independence” movement, met with the former presidents of the Republic, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, a few days ago. The meetings were held in the offices of the former presidents. According to Ghazaryan, he met not as former presidents, but as deputies of the Supreme Council.

“In this sense, the former presidents are no different from the other members of the Central Committee,” says Edgar Ghazaryan. He notes that he offered a meeting to Levon Ter-Petrosyan, the first president of RA, about three times, but was rejected all three times for various reasons. “The first time Ter-Petrosyan’s refusal was related to health problems, I don’t remember the rest, maybe the first president just doesn’t want to meet with me,” says Edgar Ghazaryan. By the way, perhaps a more eloquent proof of Ter-Petrosyan’s attitude is the markedly negative attitude and mocking articles of the “Chorrord Ishkanutyu” website towards Edgar Ghazaryan.

“As for the second and third presidents, the motivation for the meeting between me and them, I repeat again, is the fact that they are deputies of the Central Committee, and not because they are former presidents. I discussed with them only questions related to the session of the Supreme Council, its advice and essence. We did not discuss issues related to movement. “There are no reservations in meetings with Central Committee deputies, Hovik Aghazaryan also participated in our meetings, and I am very happy for that, for one simple reason, he was also a Central Committee deputy,” he says.

To the question of what they discussed with the former presidents and whether they will participate in the symbolic session of the Central Committee on August 23, Edgar Ghazaryan said. “Everyone can join the protest, in this sense they are also a part of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, but I think they will also join the meeting with the Central Committee deputies, it would be right to check with their offices,” he said.

When asked whether former presidents welcome your idea, our interlocutor emphasized. “I think yes, during this period no member of the Central Committee expressed a negative attitude, maybe there were some negative comments, but by and large they were also positive.”

