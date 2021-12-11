ECHR judgment obliging Azerbaijan to pay compensation to Armenian citizen enters into force – Edmon Marukyan

The Head of ‘Bright Armenia’ party Edmon Marukyan informs that an official note has been received from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), confirming the government of Azerbaijan has not appealed the judgment involving Armenian prisoner Artur Badalyan at the Grand Chamber within the established three-month period. In Marukyan’s words, the judgment thus enters into force.

To remind, according to the ECHR judgment, issued in May 2021, Azerbaijan tortured and illegally deprived of liberty Armenian citizen Artur Badalyan, who had got lost and found himself on the territory of Azerbaijan. Following his arrest by the Azerbaijani forces, the applicant was held captive for 22 months in different military facilities. He claimed that he was not given enough food and was often not allowed to go to the toilet, thus having to care for his needs in the cell. Moreover, he was subjected to harsh torture and mental anguish. The European Court obliged Azerbaijan to pay Badalyan €30,000 in non-pecuniary damage.