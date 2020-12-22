ECHR grants another Armenia request for applying interim measure against Azerbaijan

On 18 December, immediately after the meeting—in Gyumri, Armenia—of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), Yeghishe Kirakosyan, with the relatives of 62 Armenian servicemen who were captured in Khtsaberd village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), another request for indication of interim measure against Azerbaijan on behalf of 53 servicemen was prepared and lodged by the Office of the Representative to ECtHR, along with supporting evidentiary materials. The office of the representative of Armenia before the ECtHR noted about this in a statement on Facebook.

“Important to note, that attorneys have already submitted interim measure request for 9 servicemen out of 63. On December 21, the ECtHR granted the request submitted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, requesting the Government of Azerbaijan to provide information on prisoners of war, their medical documents, and information on the terms of their exchange by 28 December,” the statement also reads.