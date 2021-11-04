ECHR: European Court of Human Rights Baku violated right of Armenian captives to life

Just minutes ago, the European Court of Human Rights announced the decisions on the cases of Mamikon Khojoyan and Karen Petrosyan (residents of Verin Karmiraghbyur and Chinar villages of Tavush Province of Armenia), who were captured and tortured in Azerbaijan in 2014.

The ECHR acknowledged that Baku has violated the right of the Armenian captives to life, as well as the rights to abstain from tortures and discrimination and to freedom and personal immunity. The ECHR also obliged Baku to pay EUR 40,000 under each case.

Mamikon Khojoyan, 77, was captured in January 2014. Two months later, on March 4, he was returned to Armenia and died after a while. The forensic medicine expert examination showed that the reason for his death was total intoxication of the organism.

On August 7, 2014, Karen Petrosyan got lost, crossed the border and found himself in an Azerbaijani village. After a short while, the Azerbaijani authorities detained him, and the next day, they declared that Petrosyan had died from a heart attack.

Baku transferred the body of Karen Petrosyan to the Armenian side in October 2014 in an attempt to conceal the traces of violence.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that the ECHR will announce the decision on the case of Karen Petrosyan, who was brutally killed in 2014 in Azerbaijan.