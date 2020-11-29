ECHR applies urgent measures in case of 13 more Armenian POWs and civilians held in Azerbaijan

Lawyers Artak Zeynalyan and Siranush Sahakyan issued the fifth statement on the protection of the rights of Armenian prisoners of war (POW) in the European Court. “The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) granted our requests over the protection of the rights of servicemen taken prisoner and civilians during the large-scale war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh in the early morning of September 27, 2020 and decided to apply urgent measures.

The POWs are identified as:

Vahe Arakelyan

Hayk Arevshatyan

Melkon Hovhannisyan

Artak Stepanyan

Nairi Ghukasyan

and

Erik Khachatryan

Robert Vardanyan

Narek Sirunyan

Karen Manukyan

Arayik Galstyan



Detained civilians are identified as:

Jonik Tevosyan

Edward and Arena Shahverdyans

The European Court has requested documented information from the government of Azerbaijan on the fact of their capture, whereabouts, detention conditions and medical issues. The court has set 30 November and 4 december respectively as a deadline for the required information,” the lawyers informed.