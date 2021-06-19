Ebrahim Raisi wins Iranian presidential election

Iran’s ultraconservative cleric and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election held on June 18, receiving 17,8 million votes according to the preliminary results, reports TASS.

28 million 600 thousand people participated in the voting.

The final results will be published within the day.

Four candidates were running for the president: Secretary of the Expediency Discernment Council Mohsen Rezaee (more than 3 million 300 thousand votes), Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi, Deputy Parliament Speaker Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi (over 1 million votes) and former Governor of the Central Bank Abdolnaser Hemmati (more than 2 million 400 thousand votes).