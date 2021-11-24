Eavesdropping is carried out by the Pegasus spy program in Armenia, Pashinyan had purchased a $ 7 million Pegasus system

“It is officially confirmed that Armenia has acquired a Pegasus spy program, which carries out illegal wiretapping. At least two people have already been warned by Apple to listen to them. Security expert Ruben Muradyan said on his Facebook page that a spy program operates on two people’s cell phones in Armenia.

“Tonight, at least two people in Armenia received a warning letter from Apple that Pegasus spyware was installed on their phones,” Muradyan wrote. Earlier, we reported that Pashinyan had purchased a $ 7 million Pegasus system. In other countries, this system is used in foreign intelligence to eavesdrop on those who threaten the security of the country. Note that Pegasus is spyware developed by the Israeli company NSO Group. The program can be downloaded without the user’s information on mobile phones and other devices, can access correspondence, photos and videos can activate the camera and microphone without the knowledge of the owners. The Pegasus program has been used for cyber-attacks on opposition activists and journalists around the world. “A few months ago, we also published the stories of several news organizations about the Pegasus spy program.”

Source: https://yerevan.today/all/politics/93147/hayastanoum-pegasus-lrtesakan-tsragrov-gaghtnalsoumner-en-irakanacvoum