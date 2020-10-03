Photo by Gagrule

Scores of soldiers were killed in heavy clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces despite calls for a ceasefire. A pro-Armenian separatist leader said he was heading into a “final battle” in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenian and Azerbaijani armed forces were locked in intense warfare over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh province on Saturday, with Armenia reporting that over 50 pro-Armenian separatist soldiers lost their lives.

Armenia-backed separatist forces had thwarted a “massive attack” by Azerbaijan and begun a counter-offensive, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said. “Heavy fighting is ongoing,” she added.

‘Final battle’

Pro-Armenian Karabakh separatist leader Arayik Harutyunyan said he was on his way to the front line for what he described as the “final battle.”

Baku and Yerevan have for decades been engaged in a simmering conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, an ethnically Armenian part of Azerbaijan which broke away from Baku in a 1990s war which claimed some 30,000 lives.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have defied international calls for a ceasefire while accusing each other of starting the recent conflict.

The fighting, which broke out last Sunday, has seen the heaviest clashes since a 1994 truce between the warring sides. Some 200 people have perished, including more than 30 civilians.

The conflict increases the likelihood of a wider regional war that could involve Russia and Turkey amid concern about stability in the South Caucasus, where pipelines deliver Azeri oil and gas to global markets.

News

Armenia reports ‘heavy fighting’ with Azerbaijan in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

jsi/dj (AFP, dpa, Reuters)