Dutch MEP: Azerbaijan again playing with fire by crossing Armenian border

Dutch Member of the European Parliament (MEP), Vice Chair of the Group of the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament, Kati Piri, has denounced the Azerbaijani incursion into the sovereign territory of Armenia.

“Azerbaijan is again playing with fire by crossing the Armenian border. This provocation cannot be left without the condemnation of the Netherlands,” she said in a tweet on Monday.

Famous Dutch human rights activist, former MP Sadet Karabulut on Saturday urged the European Union and the Netherlands to condemn Azerbaijan’s act of aggression against Armenia.

“Many Armenians have been holding their hearts after another act of aggression by President Aliyev. Azerbaijan’s incursion into southern Armenia must be condemned. However, the EU and the Netherlands still remain silent,” she tweeted.