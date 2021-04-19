Dutch FM describes Ilham Aliyev’s behavior in ”Military Trophies Park” very unpleasant

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok described the ”park” in Baku and the scene of Ilham Aliyev being photographed in front of the wax mannequins of Armenian soldiers as very unpleasant, ARMENPRESS reports Minister Stef Blok referred to the issue at the parliament, during answering the questions of the MPs.

‘’Those were very unpleasant images. Regarding this conflict, I have announced earlier that I call on the sides to reach a settlement in the sidelines of the OSCE Misnk Group through negotiations and refrain from behavior that will make the final solution impossible’’, the Minister said.

A so-called “exhibition-park” related to the September-November 2020 war was opened in Baku on April 12, 2021.

In the “park”, along with the Armenian military equipment, mannequins of the Armenian military servicemen have been displayed, all of which presented in a degrading manner, in a manner violating human dignity.

It is obvious from the published videos and photos of the “Park” that the exhibition was designed to increase and encourage hatred and animosity towards the population of Armenia and Artsakh, the citizens of Armenia. Exhibitions are with cynicism to publicly humiliate the memory of the victims of the war, the rights of missing persons and captives, to violate the rights and dignity of their families.

Personal belongings of the soldiers of Armenia and Artsakh are displayed with the same cynicism, and the helmets of the killed soldiers are displayed knowing that it will cause additional suffering to their families, to the Armenian and Artsakh society, and will generate new hatred in the Azerbaijani society.

The Azerbaijani authorities also showed scenes of Armenian prisoners in the opened “park”. This step is especially reprehensible against the background that in Azerbaijan, prisoners of war and civilians continue to be held illegally, in gross violation of international human rights requirements.

It is obvious to the Azerbaijani authorities that this sensitive issue would cause mental pain and suffering to the families of the missing persons and captives, as well as to the Armenian society in general.