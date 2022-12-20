During the UN Security Council discussion on Artsakh’s





During the UN Security Council discussion on Artsakh France, USA and Ireland demanded Azerbaijan to open the way. Great Britain and Norway were more discreet, but on a large scale demanded the SAME again.

Russia urged to stick to prior announcements and documents accepted, including the 10/11/2020 announcement, despite making no direct appeal.

China vaguely defended Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Ghana and Gabon discreetly, Kenya is seriously worried about us, Albania, UAE and India made duty statements, emphasizing the anxiety of their own.

Our representative spoke very well, the speaker of Baku had nothing to say, he spoke softly, it was Turkish old, beaten, false tales…

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

