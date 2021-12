Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is visiting School No. 5 of Vagharshapat (Etchmiadzin), Armenia, Monday, to attend the official opening of this school.

Due to this, the police are carrying out an intensified service in Etchmiadzin since early morning.

Dozens of police cars are patrolling around the city and forcing local residents to “clear” the sidewalks and remove their cars from the major roads.