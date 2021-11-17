Due to the military-political situation, the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia convened an urgent session

Due to the current military-political situation, the war situation in a number of eastern parts of the RA state borders, the fact that the Azeri troops advanced through Sisian’s neck and the Armenian side suffered losses, the ARF Supreme Body of Armenia convened an emergency session.

The Supreme Body of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun informs about this.

“We will provide additional information on future decisions,” the statement said.