Due to Incompetent Leader Pashinyan’s to secure the Armenian Border, EU ambassadors agree to send civilian missions to Armenia

The European Union (EU) member countries’ ambassadors to Brussels today agreed to send an EU civilian mission to Armenia—and which shall be deployed on the border with Azerbaijan in order to build trust and contribute to border delimitation.

The respective decision was made at a closed session of the Political and Security Committee, report the diplomatic sources of RFE/RL.

Now the details of its implementation are being discussed: how many will be from which countries, and when they will arrive in Armenia. However, it is clear that the mission will come, a Brussels diplomatic source told RFE/RL.

The agreement on sending an EU civilian mission to Armenia was reached last week in Prague—and as a result of the hours-long negotiations between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, France, and the European Council.

EU diplomats do not rule out that some of these observers may come to Armenia from Georgia where the EU has stationed a mission since September 2008, after the brief Russian-Georgian war.

In the case of Armenia, the priority of these observers will also be to prepare reports to assist the work of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation and demarcation commissions.