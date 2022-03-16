Due to Azerbaijani provocations, women and children of Khramort relocated to other settlements

Women and children from the Khramort village of Askeran province have been temporarily relocated because of provocations by the Azerbaijani armed forces in recent days, the press service of the Artsakh Information Center informed NEWS.am.

They have not returned to their native villages yet as additional security measures are being implemented.

There is no such problem when it comes to the safety of residents of other settlements, and there is no need to take additional precautions.

The defense army and other authorized bodies are monitoring the situation and will take appropriate security measures if necessary.