Downing Russian helicopter in Armenia is an attack against both Armenia and Russia – PM’s advisor

Vagharshak Harutyunyan, Chief Adviser to the Prime Minister of Armenia, assesses the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter in the sovereign territory of Armenia an obvious act of aggression, Harutyunyan told ARMENPRESS.

”The downing of the Mi-24 helicopter of Russian aerospace forces in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is an obvious aggression and attack against both Armenia and Russia. The Azerbaijani Republic could clearly see that the helicopter was flying in the Armenian territory, posing no danger to them. Despite this fact, they used air defense system and destroyed the helicopter.

On the other hand, the destroyed helicopter belonged to the Russian 102nd base, while the attack against helicopters and aircrafts is considered as an attack against the country, in this case Russia”, Harutyunyan said.

The advisor to the PM says it’s necessary to investigate Turkey’s participation in the attack against the helicopter of Armenia’s ally, Russia, since the helicopter was downed from Nakhichevan, which is under the Turkish influence.

”It’s obvious that the direction of the flight of the helicopter could not be assessed as a threat for the Azerbaijani-Turkish side, and no explanation in this regard is not convincing. This has similarities with the Turkish style of downing the Russian Su-24 in Syria”, Harutyunyan concluded.