Don’t be fooled, don’t be fooled, he is the enemy collaborator

Myths are told about Pashinyan’s “dust”. Did you watch his meeting with representatives of the Armenian community in Vladivostok? Now how can you not say that he has a powerful “duh”? He says:

I will catch all the generals who stole from the army. The biggest thief in the army, Vagho, sitting next to him. No shame, no shame. Vaghon was even complaining under his breath. Instead, the Armenians of Vladivostok listened with their mouths open to that chatter and envisioned the coming scenes of capturing the generals. In general, Nikol does a good job of promoting Armenia and Armenians in Armenian communities in foreign countries. In which country was it, I think it was Kazakhstan, another case of “duh” was opened, and he accused Armenians of not liking to work, said that they are lazy, not entrepreneurs, they refuse to work to get “Paros”.

In Vladivostok, he declares that the war would have had a different outcome if… And begins the process of capturing the general. He probably thinks that it’s a village, people don’t really understand what it means to capture a general. Of course, Vagho understands, but won’t Vagho say: do it, where are you, where are you going to catch the general? And what is Pashinyan’s “dukh”, you ask? Let me say at once: he does not think when he speaks, he says what comes to the tip of his tongue. And there is only populism on the tip of his tongue, which works well almost everywhere, even more so in distant countries. After that meeting, Pashinyan will be remembered for a long time in the Armenian community of the Far East as a general-capturing, giant-crushing, tiger-driving prime minister, and more precisely, a “dukhov” boy.

And we Armenians know that Pashinyan’s biggest clash with the generals will be in 2021. it was on February 25, after the well-known statement of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, when it seemed that the change of power was a matter of hours. Some invisible hand, however, prevented the generals from taking further steps to escalate the situation, and Pashinyan’s “duh”, which was locked in the toilet of the government house, “came out” again and started eating itself. We will still find out whose hand it was, and until then Pashinyan will have the opportunity to blacken the Armenian army and Armenian generals, drag them, catch them, let them go, muddy the already murky waters of the war so that it will no longer be possible to identify the real culprits.

Are Nicole’s “duh” and courage the same? I’d say there’s not even an argument here. Myths can be told about Pashinyan’s “dust”, but there is no source that tells about his courage. We went back to June 1, 1975 and found nothing. Only in one of the episodes described by KP leader Suren Papikyan, there is such evidence. “And he climbed the barbed wire and tore his hand, and a lot of blood flowed from his finger… And at that moment the white-winged angels came to help and healed his wounds.” Maybe it’s just me, but it seems to me that this episode is not about the man’s bravery, but about his self-harm tendencies. For it was not the barbed wire that attacked him, but the barbed wire itself.

Pashinyan had a great chance to show his courage in 2020. on the night of November 9. It was necessary to have courage and leave. Alas. All our fears that Pashinyan and courage are incompatible have come true. He stayed… It would be more correct to say that he was kept by invisible forces, because not everything ended with the capitulation paper, and they needed someone to make Armenia’s defeat continuous. They didn’t find anyone better than Nikol for that job and they instructed him to “do it” first.

Nikol has been leading Armenia for 4.5 years already. This is an undeniable fact, as well as the fact that he leads very badly. Put together all the articles that can be used to judge this outcast, and you get a whole book. This is also a fact. Just the fact that no one knows who brought him is already a criminal matter. And that topic has not been opened since 2018. Nikol was not yet 20 years old when Levon Ter-Petrosyan started encouraging him in politics. They saw that Levon was in trouble, ANM was also in trouble, and later ANC was also in trouble. In 2008, even Alik Arzumanyan gave a “duh” and bemoaned the future nation-destructive scourge. After 2008, it was Serzh Sargsyan’s turn to scold Nikol. Mr. President and my RPA colleagues should not be offended, but that is also a fact. The appearance of Serzh Sargsyan’s “dialogged” ANC is a vivid testimony of what was said in the parliament. And where is the ANC? Let’s summarize. Above, we talked about Nikol’s “duh”, Nikol’s incompatibility with courage, and the mystery of Nikol’s stay at the helm of Armenia for 4.5 years. I think I didn’t say anything new, many people have talked about it before me. Nevertheless, it seems to me that another stone was placed on the wall of the famous conclusion that this disgraceful government should be removed and as soon as possible.

Edik Andreasyan

