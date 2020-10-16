Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s town halls created a wild split screen for a very split America

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden held dueling town halls on different networks — Trump on NBC, Biden on ABC.

The result: a wildly split evening where the two candidates seemed to exist in two different realities — not just in policy, but in tone and temperament, too. If you tried to switch between the two, it would’ve been like flipping between Wrestlemania and the Masters.



Trump was pressed about how he has handled the pandemic. He was combative and defensive, at times setting the moderator up as a pseudo debate opponent. Biden fielded tough questions, too, but kept in check a testiness he at times has trouble hiding. He offered calm, and often long-winded, answers tethered to policy and American ideals.

Both made headlines, too: Trump refused to condemn the QAnon mass delusion, while Biden said he’s “not a fan” of court packing.



Other campaign stories you need to know:



👉 Kamala Harris has suspended travel after two people close to the campaign tested positive for COVID-19. Biden will keep his schedule.

👉 Ohio has reemerged as a battleground state and it’s a huge problem for Trump. Republicans wonder if Trump will drag down-ballot candidates, too.