Do not take to the streets with a machine gun

Can you imagine a person holding the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia rarely telling the truth? And one of them is that he did not take to the streets with a machine gun. It has not come out yet, since the works of God are unsearchable, it is not known whether it will come out at all. But one thing is certain: he is protected by “bodyguards” by many (sometimes several thousand) policemen who carry automatic weapons. One of the bodyguards, for example, aimed his weapon at the people on the street.

Not to mention the armed snipers on the roofs of buildings. And when he visited the positions as Prime Minister on the occasion of the Army Day, the soldiers’ machine guns were without magazines. By the way, such a thing has not happened in the past. So Nikol does not need to walk on the street with a machine gun at all. Because it is meaningless, at the same time it will be considered as an anti-populist step. And he, as we know, is one of the pioneers of populism at the international level. And the word about not going out on the street with a machine gun was another manifestation of that.

I suppose that the sentence of the person holding the post of the Prime Minister was made by the pro-Nicholas “poles” on social networks. It looks something like this: “Yes, again, the Prime Minister is right when he came out with a machine gun.” But they did not bother to think about why he had to take to the streets with a machine gun. And in general, the leader automatically goes out into the street. None, of course, unless there is a riot, rebellion or civil war in that country. As far as I know, none of the above is available in Armenia. So there was absolutely no need to leave automatically.

I have another question: why did such a thought come to Nikol? As if he is absolutely protected, he should not be afraid of threatening his life. And one remembers the machine gun when such a threat arises. Or suppose it can occur. And if there are no grounds, then medicine speaks of paranoia. But there are countries whose leaders were once hunted down. For example, Cuban leader Fidel Castro, leader of the French Resistance, and then French President Charles de Gaulle. The number of assassination attempts on the first was more than a hundred, and on the second – several dozen. There were also leaders against whom the only assassination attempt was successful. For example, the 35th President of the United States John F. Kennedy or the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Palme. Of course

But if one thinks like that, one should not think about one’s immediate responsibilities, but spend the whole day thinking about the assassination attempt. And such a leader, accept, is not necessary for the country. Especially since he did not shine as the head of state, unless, of course, we withdraw from populism. So, as an older, smarter person, I would advise the Prime Minister to get rid of all serious thoughts and move on to fulfilling his immediate responsibilities. And in case of its impossibility, to resign, giving way to someone who will be able to bring our homeland out of the abyss in which he, Nikol Pashinyan, found himself as a result of the Prime Minister.

