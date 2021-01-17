Do I understand correctly from what Pashinyan wrote that he wanted to hand over Karabakh completely, but Russia did not allow it ․ Alexei Martinov

You read what Nikol Pashinyan wrote in his article and you are surprised. Do I understand correctly that it comes out of what he wrote that he wanted to hand over Karabakh completely, but Russia did not allow it? Is that what he said? Or has his sponsors become active again, and he thinks that he can already accuse anyone he wants? Let him not look for culprits in vain, everyone knows that he is the main culprit.

And if he thinks that he has support in Armenia, because people do not go out on the streets, he is wrong. People do not take to the streets because they have a thousand and one problems in war-torn Armenia Director of the Institute for the Study of New States, political scientist Alexei Martinov