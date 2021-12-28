Displaced Karabakh residents seek political asylum from France

After handing a letter to the UN office in Armenia, the group of forcibly displaced residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who were protesting Tuesday, marched to France Square in Yerevan.

They informed that about 25 days ago they had sent a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The main goal is to ask them for political asylum because if it continues like this, the existence of the [Armenian] community of [Artsakh’s] Hadrut [region, which is now under Azerbaijani occupation] will be easier to maintain in France than in Armenia,” displaced Artsakh resident Levon Hayryan told reporters.

These Artsakh former residents were informed at the French embassy that their aforesaid letter had already been sent to France, and that they will be informed in case of a reply.

Subsequently, these displaced Artsakh residents ended their demonstration.