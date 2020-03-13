Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close their gates through the end of the month in response to the coronavirus.

The Happiest Place on Earth has suspended operations only three times in the past: for a national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, after the 1994 Northridge earthquake and in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. The world’s most famous amusement park is more than just an international symbol of the Southern California good life — it also generates $8.5 billion in economic activity each year for the Southern California economy and is responsible for 78,000 jobs, mostly in Orange County.

