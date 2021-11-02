Disciplinary proceedings against Armenia judge for not self-recusing under PM’s daughter’s case

The Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia today examined the motion of the Ministry of Justice to subject Judge Zaruhi Nakhshkaryan of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction to disciplinary liability.

A motion was filed to subject Judge Nakhshkaryan to disciplinary liability for not self-recusing under the case of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s daughter Shushan Pashinyan vs Narek Samsonyan.

Assistant to the Minister of Justice Gagik Harutyunyan declared that the judge violated the rules of conduct of a judge, adding that the judge showed a biased approach towards the plaintiff’s representative and that, in this case, the judge was supposed to self-recuse.

As for Nakhshkaryan’s attorney Ruben Melikyan, he petitioned to dismiss the proceedings of the case to subject the judge to disciplinary liability and insisted that ex-justice minister Rustam Badasyan took part in launching disciplinary proceedings after the judge rejected Badasyan’s statement of claim with regard to a personal matter. According to Melikyan, Badasyan had a biased approach towards the judge.

The Supreme Judicial Council postponed the court session to give the representatives of the Ministry of Justice the chance to become familiar with the motion. The next court hearing will take place on November 4 at 4 p.m.