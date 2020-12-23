Disappointing voices during this war has been that of Khadija Ismayilova, a human rights activist and journalist served as mouthpieces for Aliyev propaganda

One of the most disappointing voices during this war has been that of Khadija Ismayilova, a human rights activist and journalist who has long been heralded as a leading advocate exposing the corruption of the Aliyev regime. She has been a determined journalist and advocate for political prisoners in Azerbaijan, making her a prime target when one of her investigative reports exposed several examples of state-level corruption leading right up to President Aliyev, his wife and children. In 2012, her house was broken into and personal property was stolen. She was even blackmailed with sexually explicit photos, yet she refused to yield to it. In 2015 she was convicted on bogus charges of tax evasion and abuse of power and was sentenced to seven years in prison. She was released after six months with assistance from Amal Clooney at the European Court of Human Rights, but was arbitrarily banned from practicing journalism and is still subject to a travel ban; Ismayilova is essentially a political prisoner in her own country. Even though she has displayed remarkable bravery in taking on the Aliyev regime, it has been extremely disheartening to see that her lofty ideals of human rights, just like her ability to travel, is restricted to within her country’s borders.

From the first day of the war, Ismayilova’s social media accounts served as mouthpieces for government propaganda—the same government which has threatened her for years. That afternoon, she posted her first and perhaps only specific reference to Armenian civilian casualties. She noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia had already both reported civilian casualties, but snidely pointed out that the Armenian deaths occurred in the buffer zone around Artsakh and questioned what those civilians were even doing in “occupied land” in the first place, as if living there somehow mitigated the tragedy of their deaths caused by Aliyev’s war. Not that it should make a difference, but the deaths of an Armenian woman and her grandchild which Ismayilova was referring to actually took place in the town of Martuni, a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and not the buffer zone. Multiple requests asking Ismayilova to correct this piece of disinformation were left unanswered. Instead, she continued posting numerous attempts to obfuscate or erase the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Artsakh using contorted methods of justifying the ongoing war crimes.

On October 7, when a targeted rocket attack destroyed Shushi’s new Youth and Culture Center, Ismayilova responded by rhetorically asking “Is this the place where Armenian PM [sic] had his inauguration? Holding inauguration in occupied Azerbaijani city was one of the provocative actions leading to escalation,” in reference to the springtime swearing-in at the center of Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan to mark the democratic transfer of power from one leader to another, something yet to be seen in Azerbaijan. She ended her tweet noting “…[the] army should not miss military targets,” which she would later explain to critics was meant as a denunciation of bombing civilian sites.