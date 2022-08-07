Dilijan: The economic policy council attached to School dropout, tabloid Journalist Pashinyan 

Under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the work of the session of the economic policy council attached to the Prime Minister of RA started today, which will take place on August 6-7, at the Dilijan educational and research center of the Central Bank of RA.

The meeting is attended by President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan, Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Economic Prospects Center-Foundation Artur Javadyan, Minister of Industrial and Agro-Industrial Complex of the Eurasian Economic Commission Artak Kamalyan, President of the “Armenian Economic Union” NGO Gurgen Aslanyan. , member of the European Center for Economic Research Zareh Asatryan, Professor Levon Barseghyan of Cornell University, USA, Professor Ruben Yenikolopov of the Russian School of Economics, Professor Vladimir Asriyan of the Barcelona School of Economics, representatives of the National Assembly’s standing committees on financial and budgetary issues, as well as economic issues, economics,the deputy ministers of finance and high-tech industry, the head of the Dilijan educational research center of the Central Bank, Armen Nurbekyan, other officials.

Within the framework of the session’s agenda, issues related to RA economic policy, current situation and forecasted developments are the subject of discussion. Discussions are planned on the program of the RA government, macroeconomic developments, monetary and fiscal policy, improving the competitiveness of agriculture, development of the food system, and other topics.

Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan and head of the Central Bank of Dilijan Study and Research Center Armen Nurbekyan made reports.

The Prime Minister noted that the priority goal of the Government is the development of human capital, and for this purpose, radical reforms are being implemented in the field of education. In this context, there was a reference to the Government’s programs aimed at increasing the productivity of the economy and creating knowledge in the economy.

The work of the session of the Economic Council attached to the Prime Minister will continue on August 7.

