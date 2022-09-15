Did Pashinyan have a hard night? Pashinyan in a bunker. The scared and drunk prime minister is hysterical and arguing with the security guards￼

Today’s session of the government will not take place. Pashinyan is scared and drunk The regular session will take place tomorrow, September 16, at 11:00. This is reported by the government office.

Gagrulenet Illustration

It should be noted that for years every Thursday at 11.00 a government meeting is convened, chaired by the prime minister. In the morning, they informed us that the session was postponed until 15.00, now it turns out that there will be no session at all.

It should be noted that if Nikol Pashinyan is on a business trip, the meeting still takes place and is chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister, but today it is remarkable that the meeting will not take place at all.

Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Prime Minister’s Office Armen Khachatryan did not answer our calls. Probably, after yesterday’s events, Nikol Pashinyan had a hard night and was unable to attend work