Did he abuse alcohol on the plane again? Nikol has distilling personal vodka in the Government House antifake.am

The Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to France.

He left for France accompanied by RA Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, and several other officials. Nikol Pashinyan’s video after the arrival of the Armenian delegation in France is noteworthy. Nikol Pashinyan descends from the stairs of the plane very carefully, slowly, carefully following his steps.

The impression is that either Nikol Pashinyan is too tired during the flight or, as usual, he abused alcohol on the plane, so he needs to be more careful when going down the stairs to avoid trouble. It should be noted that Nikol Pashinyan has a great love for alcohol, he even has a device for distilling personal vodka in the Government House, which surprised the Russian Prime Minister Medvedev, who arrived in Armenia and was hosted in his Government House. We might not have paid attention to this video if Armenia had not been involved in an international scandal after Nikol Pashinyan recently abused vodka.

AntiFake. writes that Pashinyan got drunk at a dinner with the Georgian Interior Minister and cursed Russian President Putin. Let us hope that this time Pashinyan will not involve Armenia in another scandal, will not damage Armenia’s international credit during his working visit.

Source: https://blog.168.am/blog/380863.html?fbclid=IwAR22B1ls1JpvfBiAXs1aWuhrMg7W10-qhT37_VmFybfpKv-gFPqeFKDZolQ