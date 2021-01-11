Why did anyone think that this political corpse could solve the issue of prisoners? Arpine Hovhannisyan, head of the Legal Education and Control NGO, wrote about this on her Facebook page, referring to the Pashinyan-Putin-Aliyev meeting in Moscow and Pashinyan’s statement that the issue of prisoners could not be resolved.

No leader of the Republic of Armenia has been humiliated like this ․ Arpine Hovhannisyan about Pashinyan “Why did anyone think that this political corpse could solve the issue of prisoners?” Seriously? I still said 2 weeks ago in the context of my brother’s alleged (there is indirect evidence) captivity that as long as this represents Armenia, this issue cannot be resolved. Not because he did not want to do it, but because he could not. He can’t, because he is one who is humiliated in front of the Turks and the Turks. No leader of Armenia has been humiliated like this.

So boundless and ruthless. Whether you like it or not, love it or not, he is unable to solve that issue, like any other issue in the interest of the Republic of Armenia. Aliyev humiliates him as he wants and can. The power covers, it does. I say a simple human thing. Even if it is a hard and bitter thing, learn to accept it. “But do not reconcile,” he wrote.