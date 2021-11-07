Did Anna Hakobyan hire Artsrun Hovhannisyan? Get ready for a new dose of lies

In the morning, news appeared in the press that the former speaker of the RA Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan will soon take a new job in the RA National Assembly. According to media sources, he will be appointed as an expert in the NA Standing Committee on Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs.

CP MP Andranik Kocharyan confirmed the news in a conversation with journalists during the day ․ “An offer has been made, Artsrun Hovhannisyan is preparing the relevant documents,” said Andranik Kocharyan, adding that if everything goes well, they will have an expert who has a lot of military knowledge. In fact, hiring Artsrun Hovhannisyan in the NA Committee on Defense, National Security and Internal Affairs is a message to the public that they do not hope that the truth about the 44-day war will be revealed.

Otherwise, it is not clear why a person who has become a symbol of lies for the public is hired in a commission that should study the circumstances of the war. By the way, the evil tongues say that Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan helped Artsrun Hovhannisyan to get a job in this commission. We tried to find out the rumors from Anna Hakobyan’s assistant, but our calls remained unanswered.

