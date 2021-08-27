Dictatorship in Armenia, you get arrested if you say “Nikol, leave” Police special forces apprehend the young man

YEREVAN. – The Police special forces on Friday apprehended, from outside the main government building, a young man for shouting against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reported from the scene that this young man was walking his dog at Republic Square in downtown Yerevan, then he turning toward the aforesaid building, he shouted “Nikol, leave!” several times.

The Police special forces immediately ran towards this young man, held him from his arms, put him in a police car, and took him away.

The police did not tell our reporter what the reason was for apprehending this young man.