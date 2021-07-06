Diaspora News Update: St. Stephen’s National School Year 2020-2021 Year-End Magazines WATERTOWN (Massachusetts).

WATERTOWN (Massachusetts). – In June 2021, St. Stepanos National School successfully completed its 37th academic year, despite the prevailing epidemic. The end-of-year events took place on June 17 (Kindergarten) և June 18 (Preschool), in the presence of only the parents of the graduates.

Both Kindergarten and Preschool graduates performed pronunciations and Armenian dances. Most of the kindergarten students performed a small play, and the preschool graduates read their Farewell Messages.

Principal Ms. Huri Poyamian said that all classes were able to complete their curriculum, with the school organizing a large number of extracurricular activities remotely, such as Armenian Culture Day, Vardanants, May 28 Celebrations, Armenian Genocide Memorial, Armenian Genocide Memorial, American Library Visit and Graduation Visit to Armenia for a Week. The principal thanked the teaching-administrative staff, the parent body, the school guardianship committees, as well as St. Pastor of St. Stephen’s Church, Fr. Andranik Baljian և Trustee.

Father Andranik expressed his appreciation to the teachers իրենց for their productive work of the principal, and to the students for their beautiful performance.

The Principal Հով The Pastor of the Church distributed the certificates.

On June 17, 15 students received certificates from the Kindergarten:

Mona Arzunian, Alex Avakian, Samuel Barsumian, Elen Poyamian, Areni Garabedian, Olivia Ghazarian, Areni Hamalian, Serob Khachadourian, Hayk Mardiros, Aygi Mikaelian, Hovhannes Sardjint, David Simonian, Liana.

On June 18, 14 students received certificates from the Preschool: Nelli Aghajanian, Pella Tampurini, Talia Tarapulsi, Armen, Ghalayan, David Hovhannisyan, Stepan Kuzelian, Nara Potougian-Behbahan, Avedis Belis, Sassian Bassian, Kasian Emma Fontes, Isabelle Fontes.

2021 Awards

National Prelacy Education Council

Armenian History Award (Levon A. Silver Drama) – Avetis Pel

Presidential Awards – E. Grade:

Excellence Award (applies to all subjects)

Talia Tarapulsi, Pella Tampurini, Avetis Pell

Remarkable Progress Award (applies to all subjects)

Nelli Aghajanian, Julia Kebajian, Tatevik Sarkisian

Special Notes – In Armenian Courses

By Nelli Aghajanian, Pella Tampurini, Talia Tarapuls

Creativity and Grammar by Julia Kebajian

Stepan Kuzelian, who is trying his best

Isabel Fontes, Emma Fontes, Lori Panossian, Avetis Bell

Reader with Expression and Emotion: David Ohannisian

Nara Pehbahan is of great interest in the Armenian language

A typical Armenian, Armen Ghalayan

Tatevik Sarkisian, Thinking and Expressing Armenian

Talia Tarapuls, a brilliant student in Armenian

Special References – In All Subjects

Tryer: Nelli Aghajanian

His Best Performer – Nara Pehpahan

An interesting idea in Science and History: Avedis Pell

In Advanced Spelling: Emma Fontes

In Advanced History: Isabel Fontes

In Useful Friendships: Armen Ghalayan

In Advanced Grammar: Stepan Kuzelian

In Creative Mathematics and History, Julia Kebajian

Expressive Reader: David Hovhannisyan

Interest in History: Lori Panossian

In Advanced Mathematics, Kasia Sargsyan

Courage: Tatevik Sarkisian

In Advanced Mathematics Data by Pella Tampurini

Talia Tarapuls, who has the qualities of a leader