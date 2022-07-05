Diaspora Armenian MOURNS THE PASSING OF PHILANTHROPIST ANOUSH MATHEVOSIAN

the news of the passing of Anoush Mathevosian whose philanthropy stretched across the United States, Armenia, and Artsakh.

Services will be on July 11 at 10 AM at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church in Bayside, Queens, New York City, followed by a graveside service at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Flushing, NY.



A self-made New York area real estate entrepreneur who started in the nursing profession, Mathevosian’s support for educational institutions in Armenia and Artsakh was of a scale that benefited generations of students. Through the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) she sponsored major improvements at Yerevan State University, built a new school in Artsakh, a summer camp in Yegheknadzor, and in the earthquake-stricken town of Vanadzor, her benefaction was received with the naming of a school in her honor.

Mathevosian was especially proud of the scholarship recipients at the Yerevan State University who were able to continue their education and pursue professions thanks to the fund she established at the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America for the annual distribution of awards to worthy students.

Mathevosian was also a longtime supporter of the Armenian Assembly and served on the Board of Governors of the Armenian National Institute and the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Genocide Museum and Memorial, until her passing. She designated Dr. Rouben Adalian as her successor on the AGMM board. Anoush Mathevosian was the originator of the idea for the establishment of an Armenian Genocide museum in Washington, DC, a project which she generously encouraged and which to the regret of the Armenian Assembly family and the community became entangled in specious litigation that derailed the opening of a physical facility at the D.C. site whose purchase she contributed to. Despite the awful setback, she remained supportive of the idea and saw the launch of an online version of the museum which with its interactive features and galleries regularly attracts the attention of educators, students, and visitors who are learning about the Armenian Genocide. “Anoush Mathevosian’s extensive philanthropy, encouragement of educational advancement, and love for the Armenian people set exemplary standards. Her readiness to distribute widely her resources speaks to the quality of an individual who only wanted the best of opportunity for her people,” said Assembly co-chairs Anthony Barsamian and Van Z. Krikorian. “We are lucky to have known her, as she was a remarkable person whose positive legacy will live on.” Both as a patriotic Armenian and a health professional, Mathevosian followed events and developments in Armenia closely. She spoke passionately about the virtues, and faults, of the Armenian people as she saw them. Much as she wanted to see young Armenians receive the benefits of a good education and spend their summers in healthy activities, Mathevosian also promoted women’s health by supporting the American Armenian Wellness Center.

Reported by the Armenian Assembly of America