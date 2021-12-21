“Dialogue with Turkey is built in connection with the Artsakh issue, it’s suicide”: Opposition MP

“It is not a question of not having a dialogue with Turkey. When President Serzh Sargsyan initiated football diplomacy, it aimed to separate Turkey from the Artsakh issue, a logic of zero preconditions, bilateral relations that have nothing to do with Azerbaijan․․․ Now the exact opposite is being done,” said Hayk Mamijanyan, a member of the I Have Honor faction, referring to the readiness of the Armenian authorities and Turkey to start a dialogue on Armenian-Turkish relations on December 18.

“The problem is what logic builds those relations. At the moment, they are being built in connection with the Artsakh problem, which is very dangerous. I am not saying that there is no need to start a dialogue, but the way this government is doing it is a suicide,” said Hayk Mamijanyan. Luiza Sukiasyan









Source: https://www.aravot-en.am